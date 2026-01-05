Jimmy Kimmel Triumphs Amidst Turmoil: A Tale of Resilience

Jimmy Kimmel reflected on the last year as one of his life's most challenging periods, during which his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, faced significant obstacles. The host won the Best Talk Show award at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, January 4, marking his second triumph in this category.

After receiving the award, Kimmel addressed journalists in the winner's room, sharing insights into the difficulties his show encountered. Speaking candidly, he likened the experience to witnessing his 'own funeral' due to its emotional weight, particularly after the show was briefly taken off the air in September following backlash against comments he made.

The show returned on September 23, but criticism persisted, exacerbated by President Donald Trump's repeated calls for its cancellation. Kimmel highlighted the importance of comedy and free speech through the strong support his show received during this tumultuous period. He expressed gratitude for this support, emphasizing its significance. During his acceptance speech, Kimmel jested about absent award nominees while thanking those who stood by him, underscoring the broader cultural implications of his experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)