Jimmy Kimmel's Satirical Victory Speech at Critics Choice Awards

Jimmy Kimmel took a humorous jab at President Trump while accepting the Best Talk Show award at the Critics Choice Awards. Expressing gratitude to entertainment industry supporters, Kimmel highlighted the role of free expression and announced his excitement over recent political developments offering material for his monologues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 10:28 IST
Jimmy Kimmel (Image source/Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Comedian and television host Jimmy Kimmel snagged the Best Talk Show accolade at the 31st Critics Choice Awards, using his acceptance speech as a platform to humorously target U.S. President Donald Trump. As reported by Variety, Kimmel extended gratitude to his entertainment industry peers who rallied behind his show over the past year, underlining the critical role of free expression.

During his speech, Kimmel acknowledged the writers, actors, producers, and union members present, emphasizing, "Your actions were important, and we appreciate them," as noted by Variety. He then singled out President Trump with a humorous twist, "Most of all, I want to thank our president, Donald Jennifer Trump, without whom, we would be going home empty-handed tonight," he jested. "Thank you, Mr. President, for all the many ridiculous things you do. It's been a banner couple of weeks, and we can't wait to get back on the air," Kimmel continued, according to Variety.

Additionally, Kimmel remarked on recent political developments, suggesting they had provided a rich trove of material for his nightly monologues. Reports indicate Kimmel has extended his agreement with Disney for his show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' through 2027. The award ceremony took place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, with comedian Chelsea Handler as the host.

(With inputs from agencies.)

