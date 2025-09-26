Leapmotor Chairman Faces Legal Setback Over Subsidiary's Debt

Zhu Jiangming, the chairman of Leapmotor, a Chinese automaker, faces significant legal challenges after being designated as a 'dishonest judgment debtor' by a Guangzhou court.

This follows a default by a Leapmotor subsidiary on a 3.62 million yuan payment to Guangzhou Shouqi Automobile Service.

Consequently, Zhu is now subject to various consumption restrictions, affecting his ability to purchase real estate, amid ongoing legal scrutiny of the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)