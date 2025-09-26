Left Menu

Leapmotor Chairman Faces Legal Setback Over Subsidiary's Debt

Zhu Jiangming, chairman of Chinese automaker Leapmotor, has been listed as a 'dishonest judgment debtor' after a subsidiary failed to pay 3.62 million yuan owed to Guangzhou Shouqi Automobile Service. The court ruling imposes restrictions on his consumption, including acquiring real estate.

  • Country:
  • China

Zhu Jiangming, the chairman of Leapmotor, a Chinese automaker, faces significant legal challenges after being designated as a 'dishonest judgment debtor' by a Guangzhou court.

This follows a default by a Leapmotor subsidiary on a 3.62 million yuan payment to Guangzhou Shouqi Automobile Service.

Consequently, Zhu is now subject to various consumption restrictions, affecting his ability to purchase real estate, amid ongoing legal scrutiny of the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

