Massive Drug Burn in Madhya Pradesh: A Blow to the Illicit Trade

Approximately 15 tonnes of narcotic drugs, valued at Rs 8 crore on the black market, were incinerated in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district. The destruction took place at a cement plant and included substances such as poppy husk, opium, and mephedrone, seized in 200 cases across Ujjain range.

In a significant blow to the illicit narcotics trade, approximately 15 tonnes of drugs valued at Rs 8 crore were incinerated in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district. This operation took place at a private cement manufacturing plant, police disclosed on Friday.

The range of contraband, including poppy husk, opium, ganja, charas, smack, and mephedrone, was reportedly seized in about 200 cases from seven districts within the Ujjain range, according to Deputy Inspector General of Police Nimish Agrawal. The incineration conformed to the authorized procedure, he confirmed.

The Ujjain police range, covering Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dewas, Shajapur, and Agar-Malwa districts, is known for its persistent battles with opium cultivation and drug trafficking activities. Neemuch and Mandsaur, in particular, are considered hotspots for such illegal operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

