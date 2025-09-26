Left Menu

Lebanese Ex-Banking Chief Set for Release Amid Financial Scandal

Former Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh is to be released on bail after nearly 13 months in detention over alleged financial misconduct. Salameh, once a pivotal banking figure, faces ongoing legal battles over embezzlement charges. He is prohibited from leaving Lebanon for a year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 26-09-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 20:31 IST
Lebanese Ex-Banking Chief Set for Release Amid Financial Scandal
Riad Salameh
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Former Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh is expected to be released on Friday after posting a record-high bail, following more than a year in detention. Salameh's fall from grace came after a financial crisis in 2019 devastated the Lebanese banking system, leading to widespread corruption allegations.

Arrested in September 2024, Salameh faced charges including embezzlement. Sources report he will be released after paying $14 million in bail, coupled with 5 billion Lebanese pounds, marking Lebanon's highest recorded bail.

Despite his release, Salameh remains under a travel ban for one year as legal proceedings continue. The public prosecutor confirms that the travel restriction will remain until his legal woes are resolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Advocates for Fair Elections Amid Yunus Criticism

India Advocates for Fair Elections Amid Yunus Criticism

 India
2
Dhinakaran Warns Seeman Over Remarks on Iconic Tamil Leaders

Dhinakaran Warns Seeman Over Remarks on Iconic Tamil Leaders

 India
3
Gruesome Murder in Gorakhpur: Mystery of the Beheaded Woman

Gruesome Murder in Gorakhpur: Mystery of the Beheaded Woman

 India
4
Ensuring Fair Compensation for Maharashtra's Fisherfolk

Ensuring Fair Compensation for Maharashtra's Fisherfolk

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025