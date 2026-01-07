Diplomatic Overtures: Iranian Official's Economic Visit to Lebanon

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is set to visit Lebanon on Thursday, accompanied by an economic delegation. His visit aims at bolstering bilateral relations following a U.S.-mediated ceasefire in November 2024, which halted more than a year of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.

The ceasefire agreement not only aimed to end the fighting but also necessitated the disarmament of Hezbollah, the Iran-aligned group. Despite this, Lebanon has been keen to distance itself from Iran. Last month, Lebanon's Foreign Minister Youssef Raji declined an invitation to Tehran, citing current conditions.

Instead, Raji extended an invitation to Araqchi to visit Beirut for talks. Araqchi expressed Iran's desire to expand ties with Lebanon, stating, "Our relations are longstanding with all components of the Lebanese state, and we are looking to expand these ties. We hope to return to a very good relation."

(With inputs from agencies.)