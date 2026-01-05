Rising Tensions: Israeli Strikes on Hezbollah and Hamas in Lebanon

On Monday, the Israeli military commenced airstrikes against Hezbollah and Hamas targets in Lebanon, following evacuation directives issued for four villages in the nation's eastern and southern regions.

An Israeli military spokesperson had previously announced plans to target Hezbollah and Hamas military infrastructure in the Bekaa Valley's Hammara and Ain el-Tineh, as well as Kfar Hatta and Aanan in the south. Although Israel and Lebanon had reached a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in 2024, accusations of violations have persisted since the conflict.

In the midst of increasing pressure from both the U.S. and Israel, Lebanon's leadership is concerned about a potential intensification of Israeli strikes aimed at hastening the disarmament of Hezbollah's arsenal.

(With inputs from agencies.)