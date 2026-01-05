Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Israeli Strikes on Hezbollah and Hamas in Lebanon

The Israeli military launched attacks on Hezbollah and Hamas locations in Lebanon after ordering evacuations from four villages. These actions follow a ceasefire agreement in 2024. Lebanon faces pressure to disarm Hezbollah amid concerns of further Israeli military escalation to compel disarmament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 22:01 IST
Rising Tensions: Israeli Strikes on Hezbollah and Hamas in Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, the Israeli military commenced airstrikes against Hezbollah and Hamas targets in Lebanon, following evacuation directives issued for four villages in the nation's eastern and southern regions.

An Israeli military spokesperson had previously announced plans to target Hezbollah and Hamas military infrastructure in the Bekaa Valley's Hammara and Ain el-Tineh, as well as Kfar Hatta and Aanan in the south. Although Israel and Lebanon had reached a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in 2024, accusations of violations have persisted since the conflict.

In the midst of increasing pressure from both the U.S. and Israel, Lebanon's leadership is concerned about a potential intensification of Israeli strikes aimed at hastening the disarmament of Hezbollah's arsenal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial US Military Raid in Venezuela: Global Reactions and Consequences

Controversial US Military Raid in Venezuela: Global Reactions and Consequenc...

 Global
2
Power Politics: Reigniting Chaos in Berlin

Power Politics: Reigniting Chaos in Berlin

 Global
3
Ambedkar's Plan to Empower Marathi Manoos in Mumbai

Ambedkar's Plan to Empower Marathi Manoos in Mumbai

 India
4
Oil Giants Clash with Trump Over Venezuela Strategy

Oil Giants Clash with Trump Over Venezuela Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026