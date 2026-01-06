Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Airstrikes Rock Southern Lebanon Amid Hezbollah Disarmament Talks

Israeli airstrikes hit southern and eastern Lebanon targeting Hezbollah and Hamas sites, escalating tensions ahead of Lebanese discussions on militant disarmament. Despite efforts for peace, conflicts continue with international disapproval. The attacks highlight ongoing friction as Lebanon aims to extend governmental control over Hezbollah-influenced areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sidon | Updated: 06-01-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 13:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a volatile escalation, Israeli airstrikes targeted southern and eastern Lebanon, including the city of Sidon, on Monday and early Tuesday. The attacks come just days before Lebanon's army commander is set to brief the government on efforts to disarm Hezbollah along the Israeli border.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the strikes, viewing them as contradictory to international diplomacy and the country's ambitions to reduce Hezbollah's influence. Despite the strikes occurring in civilian areas, Israel's military defended the actions, citing evidence of militant activity.

These developments occur against a backdrop of near-daily Israeli military operations since a 2024 ceasefire agreement. As Lebanon schedules discussions on Hezbollah's disarmament, tensions remain high, underscoring the complexity of achieving lasting peace in the region.

