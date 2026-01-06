Escalating Tensions: Airstrikes Rock Southern Lebanon Amid Hezbollah Disarmament Talks

In a volatile escalation, Israeli airstrikes targeted southern and eastern Lebanon, including the city of Sidon, on Monday and early Tuesday. The attacks come just days before Lebanon's army commander is set to brief the government on efforts to disarm Hezbollah along the Israeli border.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the strikes, viewing them as contradictory to international diplomacy and the country's ambitions to reduce Hezbollah's influence. Despite the strikes occurring in civilian areas, Israel's military defended the actions, citing evidence of militant activity.

These developments occur against a backdrop of near-daily Israeli military operations since a 2024 ceasefire agreement. As Lebanon schedules discussions on Hezbollah's disarmament, tensions remain high, underscoring the complexity of achieving lasting peace in the region.