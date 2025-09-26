Tragedy Strikes Western Niger: Deadly Airstrike Near Injar Market

An airstrike has claimed the lives of at least 30 people in western Niger, marking the latest escalation in an area plagued by Islamist militant activities. The attack occurred on Monday near the town of Injar, according to two sources familiar with the event.

The region is a notorious stronghold for groups linked to both Islamic State and al-Qaeda, creating ongoing challenges for the military governments of Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali. Conflicting reports suggest the death toll may be higher, with some local residents estimating 37 casualties.

Despite government efforts to close markets amidst security concerns, residents have defied such orders, complicating efforts to curb militant supplies. The government has not officially addressed the airstrike, and human rights organizations continue to criticize the authorities' failure to safeguard civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)