Uttar Pradesh Charts Vision for 2047: Villages at the Heart

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasizes the vital role of villages in realizing the vision of a developed India and state by 2047. During Navratri, Adityanath engaged with village heads to promote the 'Developed UP @2047' campaign, focusing on economic, creation, and life power themes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:41 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the importance of villages in achieving the vision of a developed India and state by 2047, stating that prosperous villages are key to self-reliance. His remarks came during an interaction with 57,000 village heads via a virtual medium during Navratri.

The Chief Minister introduced the 'Developed UP @2047' campaign, encouraging village heads to share it in their communities. The plan focuses on 'economic power' with thrusts in agriculture, industry, investment, and tourism; 'creation power' with modern infrastructure and green development; and 'life power' aiming for a healthy, educated society.

Adityanath urged village leaders to discuss this campaign in panchayat meetings and invite suggestions via the Samarth portal, promising awards for the best ideas. This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Modi's 'Five Pledges' for 'Azadi ke Amritkaal'.

