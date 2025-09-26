South Africa Wins UN Award for Leadership in Tackling Obesity and NCDs

South Africa has been internationally recognised for its innovative and multisectoral efforts to combat obesity and non-communicable diseases (NCDs), receiving the prestigious United Nations Inter-Agency Task Force Award at the 10th Annual Friends of the Task Force Meeting in New York. The accolade affirms South Africa’s leadership in shaping bold, evidence-driven strategies to address preventable diseases and improve public health.

Recognition of Bold National Strategies

Since 2018, the UN Inter-Agency Task Force Awards have celebrated outstanding achievements in advancing the prevention and control of NCDs, mental health, and related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This year, the awards spotlighted global organisations and governments driving action against obesity, a health challenge that continues to escalate worldwide.

Accepting the award on behalf of the South African government, Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi expressed gratitude and emphasised the importance of collaboration.

“We are humbled to be recognised for our work in preventing and managing obesity, a challenge that demands bold, collaborative, and evidence-based action,” he said.

South Africa’s Comprehensive Obesity Strategy

Motsoaledi highlighted South Africa’s National Obesity Strategy, which adopts a life-cycle approach and actively involves multiple sectors – from health and education to trade, sports, civil society, and academia. By integrating diverse stakeholders, the strategy aims to break down silos and ensure a whole-of-government and whole-of-society response.

Among its most notable achievements is the Health Promotion Levy, a tax on sugar-sweetened beverages introduced in 2018. Motsoaledi described it as a “bold policy” that has reduced sugar intake nationwide while setting a regulatory benchmark for Africa and beyond. South Africa was the first country on the continent to adopt such a fiscal measure.

The government has also integrated obesity prevention into its Adult Primary Care (APC) tool, which guides frontline nurses and doctors through algorithms for diagnosing, managing, and referring patients. This innovation ensures obesity prevention is part of routine healthcare delivery.

Community-Based Innovations and Partnerships

South Africa’s fight against obesity extends beyond healthcare facilities. The country has fostered grassroots initiatives such as its partnership with Parkrun South Africa, a free community-driven movement promoting regular physical activity. Parkrun’s expansion into rural and underserved communities has demonstrated the importance of accessible, low-cost interventions in improving public health.

Motsoaledi stressed that “we foster innovation to get South Africans moving,” highlighting how partnerships with civil society and local communities strengthen long-term impact.

A Global Voice for Obesity and NCD Prevention

On the international stage, South Africa has consistently championed stronger action against obesity and NCDs in multilateral forums, including the Group of 20 (G20). The government has advocated for tighter restrictions on the marketing of unhealthy food and drinks to children, the promotion of healthier food environments, and global cooperation in building healthier societies.

“We have consistently called for stronger international action, including restricting the marketing of unhealthy foods and beverages to children, promoting healthier food environments, and safeguarding future generations from preventable diseases,” Motsoaledi said.

Commitment to Future Progress

Motsoaledi described the award as a recognition not only of government efforts but also of the dedication of health professionals, researchers, civil society, and communities. He said the honour strengthens South Africa’s determination to scale up progress.

“This award strengthens our resolve to accelerate progress – investing in stronger data systems, scaling up community health initiatives, and supporting our frontline health workers,” he noted.

He closed his speech by reaffirming South Africa’s commitment to advancing global health:

“We accept this award with gratitude and humility, and we reaffirm our commitment to advancing obesity prevention and management, not only for South Africa but as part of our collective global responsibility.”

A Model for the Continent

Public health experts believe South Africa’s recognition sets a precedent for other African countries to integrate regulation, innovation, and community mobilisation into health strategies. By tackling obesity – a major risk factor for NCDs such as diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers – South Africa is contributing to reducing the burden of preventable diseases across the continent.

The award underscores the nation’s role as a continental leader in health policy, demonstrating that with political will, multisectoral collaboration, and bold interventions, meaningful progress can be achieved.