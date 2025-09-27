Immigration Officer's Shocking Conduct Receives Rare DHS Rebuke

An incident involving a federal immigration officer and an Ecuadorian woman at a Manhattan court has led to a rare rebuke from the Department of Homeland Security. The officer, caught on video shoving the woman to the floor, has been relieved of current duties as an investigation unfolds.

The footage, rapidly shared on social media, shows the dramatic scene following the arrest of the woman's husband at the New York City immigration court. As the woman pleads with the officer in Spanish, he dismissively pushes her into a wall and then onto the floor.

This behavior, described as 'unacceptable' by Tricia McLaughlin of DHS, marks an uncommon disciplinary action under the Trump administration's strong immigration enforcement policies. The incident at 26 Federal Plaza highlights growing tensions and chaotic scenes typical of arrests at immigration hearings.

