Ballia Court Delivers Justice in Harrowing Child Abuse Case
A 60-year-old man in Ballia, Surendra Gupta, was sentenced to 25 years for sodomizing a 10-year-old mentally-challenged boy. Lured by snacks and money, the child was assaulted on March 23, 2024. The conviction follows a thorough investigation and application of the POCSO Act.
- Country:
- India
A local court in Ballia has handed down a 25-year prison sentence to Surendra Gupta, a 60-year-old man convicted of sodomizing a 10-year-old mentally-challenged boy. The verdict was delivered after Gupta lured the child with snacks, toffees, and money, subsequently assaulting him in a secluded area.
According to authorities, Gupta, a resident of Kotwari village, committed the crime on the evening of March 23, 2024. The case was brought to light when the victim's mother filed a complaint, leading to Gupta's arrest and trial under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant laws.
After an exhaustive investigation, the police filed a chargesheet against Gupta, leading to his conviction. The court, presided over by Special Judge Prathamkant, handed down the sentence along with a Rs 20,000 fine, marking a significant moment of justice in the community.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ballia
- court
- 25 years
- sentence
- Surendra Gupta
- child abuse
- POCSO Act
- justice
- conviction
- local court