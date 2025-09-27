Ballia Court Delivers Justice in Harrowing Child Abuse Case

A local court in Ballia has handed down a 25-year prison sentence to Surendra Gupta, a 60-year-old man convicted of sodomizing a 10-year-old mentally-challenged boy. The verdict was delivered after Gupta lured the child with snacks, toffees, and money, subsequently assaulting him in a secluded area.

According to authorities, Gupta, a resident of Kotwari village, committed the crime on the evening of March 23, 2024. The case was brought to light when the victim's mother filed a complaint, leading to Gupta's arrest and trial under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant laws.

After an exhaustive investigation, the police filed a chargesheet against Gupta, leading to his conviction. The court, presided over by Special Judge Prathamkant, handed down the sentence along with a Rs 20,000 fine, marking a significant moment of justice in the community.