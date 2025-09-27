Left Menu

Tension in Ladakh: Police Forces Open Fire Amid Violent Protests

The Director General of Police in Ladakh reported that forces were compelled to fire on protesters to prevent Leh's destruction. Violence during a statehood protest resulted in four deaths and several injuries. Authorities attributed the unrest to 'vested interests' and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 27-09-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 17:42 IST
Tension in Ladakh: Police Forces Open Fire Amid Violent Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh's Director General of Police, S D Singh Jamwal, has stated that security forces were left with no option but to fire at protesters to prevent the potential devastation of Leh. The protests, which turned violent on Wednesday, were described as unprecedented.

During the statehood demonstration, which spiraled out of control, four civilians were killed, and numerous individuals were injured. The protestors reportedly set aflame a local BJP office and assaulted police forces with stones.

The Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance accused the forces of indiscriminate firing, a claim denied by the police, who justified their actions as necessary defense to avert greater chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Germany on High Alert: Tackling the Rising Drone Threat

Germany on High Alert: Tackling the Rising Drone Threat

 Global
2
CPI (Maoist) Faces Internal Struggle Amid Leadership Rift

CPI (Maoist) Faces Internal Struggle Amid Leadership Rift

 India
3
Court Grants Bail to BMW Accident Accused Gaganpreet Kaur

Court Grants Bail to BMW Accident Accused Gaganpreet Kaur

 India
4
Unleashing Potential: World Para Athletics Championships 2025 Takes Center Stage in Delhi

Unleashing Potential: World Para Athletics Championships 2025 Takes Center S...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025