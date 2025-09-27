Tension in Ladakh: Police Forces Open Fire Amid Violent Protests
The Director General of Police in Ladakh reported that forces were compelled to fire on protesters to prevent Leh's destruction. Violence during a statehood protest resulted in four deaths and several injuries. Authorities attributed the unrest to 'vested interests' and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.
- Country:
- India
Ladakh's Director General of Police, S D Singh Jamwal, has stated that security forces were left with no option but to fire at protesters to prevent the potential devastation of Leh. The protests, which turned violent on Wednesday, were described as unprecedented.
During the statehood demonstration, which spiraled out of control, four civilians were killed, and numerous individuals were injured. The protestors reportedly set aflame a local BJP office and assaulted police forces with stones.
The Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance accused the forces of indiscriminate firing, a claim denied by the police, who justified their actions as necessary defense to avert greater chaos.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Netanyahu Denounces Western Support for Palestinian Statehood Amid U.N. Tensions
New Zealand's Stance on Palestinian Statehood: A Deliberate Decision Amidst Conflict
Ladakh Protests: Tensions Rise as Violence Erupts Over Statehood Demands
Netanyahu Condemns Western Support for Palestinian Statehood at UN Assembly
Netanyahu Denounces Western Support for Palestinian Statehood at U.N.