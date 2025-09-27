Tension in Ladakh: Police Forces Open Fire Amid Violent Protests

Ladakh's Director General of Police, S D Singh Jamwal, has stated that security forces were left with no option but to fire at protesters to prevent the potential devastation of Leh. The protests, which turned violent on Wednesday, were described as unprecedented.

During the statehood demonstration, which spiraled out of control, four civilians were killed, and numerous individuals were injured. The protestors reportedly set aflame a local BJP office and assaulted police forces with stones.

The Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance accused the forces of indiscriminate firing, a claim denied by the police, who justified their actions as necessary defense to avert greater chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)