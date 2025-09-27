Left Menu

Court Grants Bail to BMW Accident Accused Gaganpreet Kaur

Gaganpreet Kaur, accused in a fatal BMW accident, received bail from a local court. The incident resulted in the death of Navjot Singh, a finance ministry official, and injured his wife. Kaur was released on bail with a bond of Rs 1 lakh and required to surrender her passport.

Updated: 27-09-2025 18:14 IST
A local court has granted bail to Gaganpreet Kaur, who is implicated as the primary suspect in a tragic BMW accident case.

The accident claimed the life of Navjot Singh, a senior finance ministry official, and left his wife seriously injured. Singh was riding a two-wheeler when hit by the luxury vehicle allegedly driven by Kaur. The court released her on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh, accompanied by two sureties of the same amount.

Bail conditions mandated Kaur to surrender her passport. Observations from the court highlighted a delay in medical response at the accident scene, where Singh succumbed to his injuries, prompting an FIR under various sections related to rash driving and endangering life.

