Green Tribunal Puts CRPF Construction Plans on Hold

The National Green Tribunal has issued a notice to the Jammu and Kashmir government about the construction of a CRPF camping site near a wildlife reserve. Concerns were raised over environmental norms violations, including potential harm to endangered species and lack of seismological and carbon evaluations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:07 IST
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has intervened in plans for a CRPF battalion camping site near a critical wildlife reserve in Jammu and Kashmir. The tribunal has issued a formal notice to the state government, demanding a response to environmental concerns surrounding the construction.

This action follows accusations from the applicant, who claims that the construction would violate environmental norms. The proposed site overlaps with the Brain Nishat Conservation Reserve, the habitat for the critically endangered Kashmiri Stag and the vulnerable Asiatic Black Bear. Moreover, there's a significant worry about potential tree felling and ecosystem disruption.

The applicant further argues that essential safety assessments, such as seismological studies and carbon footprint evaluations, have been overlooked. The tribunal is set to revisit this case on November 24, aiming to ensure environmental integrity in line with the Srinagar Master Plan of 2035.

(With inputs from agencies.)

