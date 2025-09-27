Left Menu

Telangana CM Advocates for Parental Responsibility Amid New Officer Appointments

Telangana's CM A Revanth Reddy issued appointment letters to Group 1 officers, marking the first recruitment in 13 years. He proposed a law for financial penalties on neglectful children. Reddy criticized the previous administration's failures in meeting statehood aspirations. He urged new officers to contribute positively to Telangana.

Telangana CM Advocates for Parental Responsibility Amid New Officer Appointments
On Saturday, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy issued appointment letters to 562 newly appointed Group 1 services officers. This marks the first competitive examination conducted in the state in 13 years.

Reddy proposed a new law to deduct 10 percent of the salary of employees who neglect their parents, highlighting the importance of family responsibility.

The Chief Minister criticized the previous BRS government for not fulfilling the aspirations of the Telangana movement and urged new officers to work towards a brighter future.

