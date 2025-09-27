High-Stakes Police Raid in Nuh: Chaos, Stone Pelting, and Arrests
A police raid in Nuh turned chaotic when villagers began pelting stones and firing in the air. No officers were injured, but vehicles were damaged. Thirteen people, including three women, were arrested, and a police presence remains to maintain order. The situation is presently under control.
A police raid in a Nuh village on Saturday morning spiraled into chaos as officers were met with resistance from locals. Stone pelting and air firing erupted, prompting an urgent call for reinforcements.
As the situation escalated, no officers were reported injured, but police vehicles sustained damage. The raid, initially targeting a vehicle traced back to Punjab, resulted in the arrest of 13 individuals, including three women involved in the altercation.
Despite the tension, authorities assert that order has been restored, with additional forces deployed to ensure peace in the area. Inspector Jasveer, Bichor police SHO, confirmed the arrests and ongoing investigations.
