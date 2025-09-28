Hindu Mahasabha Leader's Husband Arrested in Businessman's Murder

On Sunday, police arrested Ashok Pandey, the husband of Hindu Mahasabha leader Pooja Shakun Pandey, in relation to the fatal shooting of a local businessman. The victim was shot by two unknown attackers last Friday night.

The arrest followed a complaint by the victim's father, who accused the Pandey couple of planning the murder due to a monetary dispute. Ashok Pandey was in custody since Saturday morning and was officially arrested on Sunday before being transferred to jail.

City police officials remain on the lookout for two unidentified individuals involved in the shooting, which occurred at the Kherreshwar Mandir crossing. The victim, Abhishek Gupta, was declared dead on arrival at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital. The investigation continues.