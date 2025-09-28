Left Menu

Hunger for Justice: Tribal Status Struggle in Maharashtra

Activist Dipak Borhade continues a 12-day hunger strike in Jalna, demanding Scheduled Tribe status for the Dhangar community. Despite political engagement, Borhade remains steadfast until a written assurance meets the community's expectations. The Maharashtra government asserts that the ST status decision rests with the Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 28-09-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 20:11 IST
Hunger for Justice: Tribal Status Struggle in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

Activist Dipak Borhade has been on a hunger strike for 12 days in Jalna, demanding Scheduled Tribe status for the Dhangar community. Borhade vows to continue his protest until the Maharashtra government provides a written assurance of these demands.

MLAs Arjun Khotkar and Narayan Kuche extended an invitation to Borhade for talks with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, but he declined, insisting on amendments to the assurance letter to better meet the community's expectations.

Despite appeals from a political delegation, including Chief Minister Fadnavis by phone, Borhade persists, emphasizing that the power to grant ST status rests with the Centre. The CM assures that the state will propose discussions with the Centre to resolve the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Set to Roll with 300 New Electric Buses: A Move Towards Green Public Transport

Delhi Set to Roll with 300 New Electric Buses: A Move Towards Green Public T...

 India
2
Ruzhdi Shatters Shot Put Record, Secures Sixth Consecutive Gold

Ruzhdi Shatters Shot Put Record, Secures Sixth Consecutive Gold

 India
3
Viksit Bharat Run Unites Community in Harrow Celebration

Viksit Bharat Run Unites Community in Harrow Celebration

 United Kingdom
4
Viktor Hovland's Injury Shakes Up Ryder Cup Singles Lineup

Viktor Hovland's Injury Shakes Up Ryder Cup Singles Lineup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025