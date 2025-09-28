Hunger for Justice: Tribal Status Struggle in Maharashtra

Activist Dipak Borhade has been on a hunger strike for 12 days in Jalna, demanding Scheduled Tribe status for the Dhangar community. Borhade vows to continue his protest until the Maharashtra government provides a written assurance of these demands.

MLAs Arjun Khotkar and Narayan Kuche extended an invitation to Borhade for talks with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, but he declined, insisting on amendments to the assurance letter to better meet the community's expectations.

Despite appeals from a political delegation, including Chief Minister Fadnavis by phone, Borhade persists, emphasizing that the power to grant ST status rests with the Centre. The CM assures that the state will propose discussions with the Centre to resolve the issue.

