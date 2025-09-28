BJP Mobilizes Teams for Flood Relief in Karnataka

Karnataka BJP has launched two teams to assess flood damage and oversee relief operations across the state, as announced by party president B Y Vijayendra. He criticized the perceived inaction of the Siddaramaiah government amid severe flooding caused by heavy rains in north Karnataka and Kalyana Karnataka.

The torrential downpours have swollen major rivers like Krishna and Bhima, leaving farmers and impoverished families in dire straits. Vijayendra accused the state administration of relying on central government intervention, contrasting it with the proactive relief efforts under former CM B S Yediyurappa's tenure.

Emphasizing the gravity of the situation, Vijayendra revealed that BJP leaders are set to tour inundated regions starting tomorrow to address farmers' concerns and expedite necessary relief actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)