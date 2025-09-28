Security and Cultural Preservation Key Focus in Ladakh: Lt Governor Gupta

In a decisive move to uphold peace, Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday to review security measures in Leh, currently under curfew. He reaffirmed his dedication to protecting the cultural identity and rights of the local populace.

The meeting was a convergence of top Union Territory officials, including Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal and Police Director General S D Singh Jamwal. Gupta emphasized that maintaining law and order is paramount and any attempt to disrupt peace in Ladakh will be met with stringent action.

Gupta urged citizens to stay calm and support authorities in preserving Ladakh's longstanding traditions of peace and brotherhood. He assured locals of the administration's commitment to their safety and prosperity, directing security agencies to stay vigilant and responsive to potential threats.

