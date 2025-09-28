Notorious Criminal Naeem Qureshi Killed in Police Encounter

Naeem Qureshi, a notorious figure with a history of violent crimes, met his end during a police encounter on Sunday, officials have reported. The incident occurred during a routine check in Muzaffarnagar.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar confirmed Qureshi's involvement in numerous criminal activities across several districts, including murder and robbery cases. Qureshi had a bounty on his head, with law enforcement determined to bring him to justice.

During the exchange of gunfire, Qureshi sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The encounter also left a police constable, Kalu Ram, injured. The incident underscores the continued efforts by the police to crack down on crime in the region.