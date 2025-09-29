Tragedy Strikes Michigan: Church Shooting Claims Lives

A tragic incident unfolded in Michigan on Sunday when a man drove his vehicle through the doors of a Mormon church, commencing a harrowing shooting spree. The assault left two people dead and eight others injured before the gunman, Thomas Jacob Sanford, was killed in a police shootout.

The attacker was a former U.S. Marine from Burton, Michigan. During the assault, Sanford reportedly set the church on fire, leaving lingering concerns for more victims. The community of Grand Blanc is grieving, and authorities are investigating potential motives behind the violence.

This attack highlights a disturbing trend of violence against places of worship. Governor Gretchen Whitmer and former President Donald Trump expressed sorrow and condemnation, emphasizing the need to address gun violence in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)