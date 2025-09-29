Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Michigan: Church Shooting Claims Lives

In Michigan, a man crashed into a Mormon church and opened fire, killing two and injuring eight. The attacker, identified as Thomas Jacob Sanford, was a former Marine. He was killed by police. This tragic event raises questions about targeted violence against Christians in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 05:47 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 05:47 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Michigan on Sunday when a man drove his vehicle through the doors of a Mormon church, commencing a harrowing shooting spree. The assault left two people dead and eight others injured before the gunman, Thomas Jacob Sanford, was killed in a police shootout.

The attacker was a former U.S. Marine from Burton, Michigan. During the assault, Sanford reportedly set the church on fire, leaving lingering concerns for more victims. The community of Grand Blanc is grieving, and authorities are investigating potential motives behind the violence.

This attack highlights a disturbing trend of violence against places of worship. Governor Gretchen Whitmer and former President Donald Trump expressed sorrow and condemnation, emphasizing the need to address gun violence in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

