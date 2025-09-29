Left Menu

Iran's Latest Execution Surge: Espionage and Political Tensions

Iran executed Bahman Choobiasl, accused of spying for Israel amid escalating executions following renewed UN sanctions. Iran claims he worked on sensitive projects and shared intelligence with Mossad. Amidst protests and responses to its conflict with Israel, Iran's execution rate has dramatically increased, surpassing previous records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 29-09-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 10:50 IST
In a dramatic escalation of its execution policies, Iran on Monday hanged Bahman Choobiasl, charged with espionage for Israel. The execution is part of Iran's largest wave of death penalties in decades, following renewed UN sanctions over its nuclear program.

Choobiasl was accused by Iran of collaborating with Mossad by revealing details about sensitive telecommunications projects and the paths for importing electronic devices. This execution follows recent capital punishments of alleged spies, highlighting ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel.

With nationwide protests sweeping the nation due to economic woes and calls for reform, Iran has executed over a thousand people in recent years, drawing international criticism. Rights organizations estimate over 1,000 executions in 2025 alone, as Iran's government continues its crackdown.

