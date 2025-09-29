Left Menu

NIA Seeks Passport Impoundment in Elgar Parishad Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has requested a special court to impound the passports of five individuals accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. Filed under section 51 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the plea aims to determine the duration of the impoundment, following the arrests of several activists.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a plea with a special court to impound the passports of five accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case for a specified period.

The plea arrives nearly five years after the arrests of Rona Wilson, Mahesh Raut, Anand Teltumbde, Gautam Navlakha, and Hany Babu, operating under Section 51 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. This section mandates the passport of an individual charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to be impounded.

The prosecution's request aims to establish the duration for which these passports will be impounded. The court has requested a response from the defense and adjourned the case until October 9. The Elgar Parishad case involves accusations of inflammatory speeches that allegedly instigated violence near Pune's Koregaon Bhima war memorial on January 1, 2018, resulting in the arrest of 15 individuals.

