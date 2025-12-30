Gauteng boosts festive road safety with arrests, impoundments and strict enforcement

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has reported strong law enforcement outcomes during its festive season operations, with the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI) recording major interventions across key metropolitan areas. The intensified operations form part of the provincial government’s broader strategy to curb road fatalities, enforce compliance, and promote safe mobility during one of the highest-risk travel periods of the year.

Multiple Violations Detected During High-Visibility Operations

Between 22 and 28 December 2025, GTI officers conducted widespread enforcement activities across Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni. The week-long operation resulted in:

45 vehicles discontinued for being unsafe or unroadworthy

30 vehicles impounded for unlawful operation

27 arrests effected, with the majority linked to drunk driving and bribery

The enforcement teams also targeted the public transport sector, a critical part of Gauteng’s mobility network. Their inspections revealed:

187 minibuses operating without licence discs

193 drivers without valid driving licences

65 minibuses discontinued due to non-compliance and mechanical defects

Zero-Tolerance Approach Reinforced

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, said the results reflect the Department’s unwavering commitment to road safety and its zero-tolerance stance against lawlessness on provincial routes.

She stated:

“Reckless driving, drunk driving and corruption will not be tolerated on our roads. Our inspectors remain visible and decisive in protecting road users during this high-risk festive period.”

The MEC stressed that removing unroadworthy vehicles and unlicensed drivers is essential to reducing crashes and ensuring safe, reliable public transport services.

Strengthening Road Safety Through Proactive Enforcement

The GTI’s festive season blitz underscores the importance of consistent, proactive monitoring to safeguard road users, particularly during peak travel seasons. By prioritizing compliance checks, tackling corruption, and identifying high-risk operators, the province aims to prevent avoidable incidents and uphold safety standards across public and private transport sectors.

The Department stated that such enforcement operations will continue into the new year, supporting Gauteng’s long-term goal of improving road discipline and reducing the burden of road-related injuries and fatalities.