Teen Trio Nabbed in Mary Kom Home Burglary

Three minors were caught after robbing boxer Mary Kom’s residence in Faridabad. They stole valuables, including electronics and watches, while Kom was attending a marathon in Meghalaya. A neighbor spotted the theft on CCTV. The police successfully recovered the items and apprehended the minors swiftly.

Updated: 29-09-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 21:12 IST
In a swift operation, Faridabad police apprehended three minors suspected of burgling renowned boxer Mary Kom's residence. The incident unfolded while Kom was away in Meghalaya for a marathon event, police sources revealed on Monday.

The minors allegedly broke into the boxer's house, making off with several valuables including three LED televisions, two branded watches, and various household items. The crime came to light when a neighbor reviewed security footage and spotted individuals absconding with items, prompting a police report and subsequent FIR at the Surajkund station.

Within 24 hours of the FIR, police tracked down the school dropouts, aged 15 to 16, recovering the stolen articles from their homes. A police spokesperson confirmed that the trio is being processed by the Juvenile Justice Board, with investigations continuing.

