Teen Trio Nabbed in Mary Kom Home Burglary

In a swift operation, Faridabad police apprehended three minors suspected of burgling renowned boxer Mary Kom's residence. The incident unfolded while Kom was away in Meghalaya for a marathon event, police sources revealed on Monday.

The minors allegedly broke into the boxer's house, making off with several valuables including three LED televisions, two branded watches, and various household items. The crime came to light when a neighbor reviewed security footage and spotted individuals absconding with items, prompting a police report and subsequent FIR at the Surajkund station.

Within 24 hours of the FIR, police tracked down the school dropouts, aged 15 to 16, recovering the stolen articles from their homes. A police spokesperson confirmed that the trio is being processed by the Juvenile Justice Board, with investigations continuing.

(With inputs from agencies.)