Tragedy Strikes: Soldier's Life Claimed in Grenade Mishap

An unfortunate incident unfolded in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday evening, where a soldier lost his life due to a grenade blast.

The tragic event occurred inside a camp in the Surankote area while the army personnel was on sentry duty. Officials reported that the mishap happened around 7:45 pm when the grenade went off, allegedly due to mishandling.

The soldier died on the spot, marking a somber moment for the military community as investigations into the cause proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)