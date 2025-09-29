Tragedy Strikes: Soldier's Life Claimed in Grenade Mishap
A soldier on sentry duty in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, tragically lost his life due to an accidental grenade blast. The incident occurred when the grenade allegedly detonated due to mishandling at approximately 7:45 pm, resulting in an immediate fatality.
An unfortunate incident unfolded in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday evening, where a soldier lost his life due to a grenade blast.
The tragic event occurred inside a camp in the Surankote area while the army personnel was on sentry duty. Officials reported that the mishap happened around 7:45 pm when the grenade went off, allegedly due to mishandling.
The soldier died on the spot, marking a somber moment for the military community as investigations into the cause proceed.
