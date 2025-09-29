Kenya Navy Commander’s India Visit Strengthens Bilateral Maritime Cooperation

Major General Paul Owuor Otieno, Commander of the Kenya Navy, is on an official visit to India from 28 September to 2 October 2025 aimed at deepening maritime cooperation and strengthening bilateral defence ties. The visit underscores the growing importance of India–Kenya strategic engagement in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), where both countries share common security concerns and economic interests.

Ceremonial Welcome and Strategic Talks

On 29 September 2025, Major General Otieno was formally welcomed at the South Block Lawns in New Delhi, where he was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour. He was received by Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, marking the beginning of high-level discussions between the two navies.

The meeting covered a broad spectrum of maritime cooperation, including:

Expansion of operational linkages and interoperability.

Strengthening training and hydrographic cooperation .

Enhancing participation in multilateral exercises such as AIKEYME .

Consolidating the partnership under the India–Kenya ‘BAHARI’ Maritime Vision, a shared framework for maritime collaboration.

Following the discussions, Major General Otieno paid homage to India’s fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial, laying a wreath in solemn tribute.

Focus on Training and Information Sharing

During the remainder of his visit, the Kenya Navy Commander will tour key Indian naval facilities, including the Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) in Gurugram. The IFC-IOR serves as a hub for maritime domain awareness, facilitating real-time information sharing to counter piracy, illegal fishing, smuggling, and other maritime security threats.

He is also scheduled to visit training establishments under the Southern Naval Command in Kochi, where the Indian Navy trains personnel from friendly foreign countries. These engagements are expected to open new avenues for capacity building and knowledge exchange between the two navies.

A Trusted Maritime Partnership

The Kenya Navy has consistently been a valued partner in the Indian Ocean Region, actively participating in:

Multilateral Exercise AIKEYME , which enhances interoperability among regional navies.

The Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) , a forum for fostering cooperation among littoral states.

The Goa Maritime Conclave , which brings together naval chiefs to discuss regional maritime priorities.

The Djibouti Code of Conduct – Jeddah Amendment (DCoC-JA), a cooperative framework for maritime security in the western Indian Ocean and Gulf of Aden.

Recent Naval Engagements

Highlighting the ongoing depth of bilateral ties, ships of the Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron – INS Tir, INS Sujata, INS Shardul, and ICGS Sarathi – made a port call at Mombasa, Kenya earlier this year as part of their long-range training deployment to the South West Indian Ocean. The visit featured a series of professional interactions, training exchanges, and cultural events, further strengthening India–Kenya maritime relations.

Reinforcing Shared Commitments

The visit of Major General Otieno comes at a time when the Indian Ocean is facing increasing security challenges ranging from piracy and trafficking to climate-related disruptions. India and Kenya, as key maritime democracies in the region, are working together to safeguard sea lanes, promote blue economy initiatives, and ensure maritime stability and prosperity.

This official visit is expected to pave the way for expanded naval cooperation, joint exercises, and enhanced information-sharing mechanisms, reinforcing both nations’ roles as pillars of security in the Indian Ocean Region.