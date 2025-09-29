Left Menu

Inside the Shadowy World of Lawrence Bishnoi's Crime Syndicate

Lawrence Bishnoi, a 32-year-old incarcerated gangster originating from Punjab, is notorious for his involvement in a gangster-terror network. Recently labeled a terrorist entity by Canada, Bishnoi has been associated with prominent criminal activities, running an extortion syndicate, and maintaining communication within his syndicate from jail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-09-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 22:50 IST
Inside the Shadowy World of Lawrence Bishnoi's Crime Syndicate
Lawrence Bishnoi
  • Country:
  • India

Lawrence Bishnoi, aged 32 and a native of Punjab, has become a symbol of the gangster-terror nexus plaguing India. His criminal journey began as a student at Panjab University in 2010, where he opened fire during a student election, landing him in jail for three months.

Now labeled a terrorist entity by Canadian authorities, Bishnoi stands accused in several high-profile cases by India's National Investigation Agency (NIA). He remains suspected of running an extortion syndicate from prison and coordinating criminal activities with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.

The syndicate, linked to the Babbar Khalsa International, orchestrated widespread terror, including an RPG attack on Punjab Intelligence headquarters and multiple high-profile murders. Despite his imprisonment, Bishnoi's influence persists, ravaging India's law and order with ruthless autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India and Canada Rebuild Diplomatic Bridges

India and Canada Rebuild Diplomatic Bridges

 India
2
Sri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Donates Rs 10 Crore for Maharashtra Flood Relief

Sri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Donates Rs 10 Crore for Maharashtra Flood Rel...

 India
3
Senate Sets Vote to Prevent Government Shutdown

Senate Sets Vote to Prevent Government Shutdown

 United States
4
India Shines at Asian Aquatics Championships with Historic Diving Bronze

India Shines at Asian Aquatics Championships with Historic Diving Bronze

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025