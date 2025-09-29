Inside the Shadowy World of Lawrence Bishnoi's Crime Syndicate

Lawrence Bishnoi, aged 32 and a native of Punjab, has become a symbol of the gangster-terror nexus plaguing India. His criminal journey began as a student at Panjab University in 2010, where he opened fire during a student election, landing him in jail for three months.

Now labeled a terrorist entity by Canadian authorities, Bishnoi stands accused in several high-profile cases by India's National Investigation Agency (NIA). He remains suspected of running an extortion syndicate from prison and coordinating criminal activities with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.

The syndicate, linked to the Babbar Khalsa International, orchestrated widespread terror, including an RPG attack on Punjab Intelligence headquarters and multiple high-profile murders. Despite his imprisonment, Bishnoi's influence persists, ravaging India's law and order with ruthless autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)