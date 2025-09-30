KDA Stands Firm: No Talks Until Ladakh's Climate Activists Are Freed

The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) has taken a strong stance, refusing to engage in discussions with the Indian government until the release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and other detainees, along with the initiation of a judicial inquiry into a recent firing incident in Leh.

At a press conference, KDA co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai emphasized the demand for an investigation into the security forces' actions during a shutdown in Leh that resulted in casualties and arrests. The KDA, alongside Apex Body Leh, seeks statehood for the Union Territory.

KDA leaders have condemned the labeling of Ladakhis as anti-national and stressed their sacrifices for the country. The Apex Body Leh also halted talks, calling for the creation of a conducive atmosphere before engaging with the Centre, particularly following the detention of protesters under strict laws.