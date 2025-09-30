Left Menu

KDA Stands Firm: No Talks Until Ladakh's Climate Activists Are Freed

The Kargil Democratic Alliance announced it will not engage in discussions with the government until climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others are released, and a judicial inquiry into a recent Leh firing is instituted. The alliance demands respect for Ladakhis, challenging portrayals of them as anti-national.

KDA Stands Firm: No Talks Until Ladakh's Climate Activists Are Freed
The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) has taken a strong stance, refusing to engage in discussions with the Indian government until the release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and other detainees, along with the initiation of a judicial inquiry into a recent firing incident in Leh.

At a press conference, KDA co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai emphasized the demand for an investigation into the security forces' actions during a shutdown in Leh that resulted in casualties and arrests. The KDA, alongside Apex Body Leh, seeks statehood for the Union Territory.

KDA leaders have condemned the labeling of Ladakhis as anti-national and stressed their sacrifices for the country. The Apex Body Leh also halted talks, calling for the creation of a conducive atmosphere before engaging with the Centre, particularly following the detention of protesters under strict laws.

