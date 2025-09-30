Left Menu

Explosive Attack Sets Dutch Cargo Ship Aflame in Gulf of Aden

The Dutch cargo ship Minervagracht was set ablaze in the Gulf of Aden after being hit by an explosive device. Two crew members were injured, prompting an evacuation. The ship's operator, Spliethoff, is investigating the incident, potentially linked to Yemen's Houthis' maritime attacks in solidarity with Palestinians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 14:09 IST
Explosive Attack Sets Dutch Cargo Ship Aflame in Gulf of Aden
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Dutch cargo ship Minervagracht was engulfed in flames and drifting in the Gulf of Aden on Tuesday following an explosive attack that injured two of its crew, leading to an urgent evacuation. The incident, described by the vessel's operator Spliethoff and corroborated by the EU maritime mission Aspides, casts doubt over whether Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis, known for similar strikes, were responsible.

The Minervagracht, flying under the Dutch flag and devoid of cargo, was navigating near Djibouti on Monday when the explosion struck, marking what could be the first maritime assault by Houthis in the region since September 1. The attack coincides with a series of Houthi claims, indicating their actions are in solidarity with Palestinians affected by the ongoing Israeli conflict in Gaza.

Spliethoff confirmed the significant damage to the vessel but assured that all crew members, including one injured sailor now stable, were evacuated under international collaboration. A critically injured crew member was airlifted by helicopter, with the team now safely in Djibouti as efforts to salvage the vessel continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

