A Surge in Abductions: Disturbing Figures from 2023 Reveal Kidnapping Patterns Across the Nation

According to the National Crime Records Bureau's latest report, over 1.16 lakh kidnapping and abduction cases were reported across the country in 2023. This includes nearly 18,000 cases related to elopement, involving 9,000 children and 8,800 adults.

The data reveals a worrying rise, with 1,13,564 cases registered, marking a 5.6% increase from 2022. Delhi led with the highest rate of such crimes, clocking in at 5,715 cases, yet its charge sheet filing remained at a lowly 6.6%.

Alarmingly, cases of kidnapping for marriage were prevalent, with significant numbers attached to unlawful activities. Children constituted 70% of victims, with a broad gender imbalance as females were disproportionately represented among both children and adults.