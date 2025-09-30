Left Menu

A Surge in Abductions: Disturbing Figures from 2023 Reveal Kidnapping Patterns Across the Nation

In 2023, over 1.16 lakh kidnapping and abduction cases were reported nationwide, with a notable rise in elopement incidents. Delhi recorded the highest crime rate. Children formed the majority of victims, with a 68% recovery rate. Convictions in such cases remained low, highlighting significant legal gaps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 16:16 IST
A Surge in Abductions: Disturbing Figures from 2023 Reveal Kidnapping Patterns Across the Nation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

According to the National Crime Records Bureau's latest report, over 1.16 lakh kidnapping and abduction cases were reported across the country in 2023. This includes nearly 18,000 cases related to elopement, involving 9,000 children and 8,800 adults.

The data reveals a worrying rise, with 1,13,564 cases registered, marking a 5.6% increase from 2022. Delhi led with the highest rate of such crimes, clocking in at 5,715 cases, yet its charge sheet filing remained at a lowly 6.6%.

Alarmingly, cases of kidnapping for marriage were prevalent, with significant numbers attached to unlawful activities. Children constituted 70% of victims, with a broad gender imbalance as females were disproportionately represented among both children and adults.

TRENDING

1
Turbulent Times: Sri Lanka's Rocky Road to Attracting Foreign Investments

Turbulent Times: Sri Lanka's Rocky Road to Attracting Foreign Investments

 Sri Lanka
2
China Opens Stock Option Market to Global Investors

China Opens Stock Option Market to Global Investors

 Global
3
US-Iran Deportation Deal Reaches Critical Stage

US-Iran Deportation Deal Reaches Critical Stage

 Iran
4
Delhi Schools to Introduce 'Rashtraneeti': Civic Awareness Through RSS History

Delhi Schools to Introduce 'Rashtraneeti': Civic Awareness Through RSS Histo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025