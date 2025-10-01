Judge Blocks Trump's $233M Counterterrorism Fund Cuts

A federal judge in Rhode Island temporarily blocked the Trump administration's efforts to cut $233 million in counterterrorism grants allocated to Democratic-led states. This decision comes after eleven states, including New York and Illinois, filed a lawsuit against last-minute changes to the grants.

The states argued that Republican President Donald Trump was retaliating against them by diverting funds just as the fiscal year was ending. They urgently sought a restraining order to prevent the funds from expiring before contesting the administration's actions in court.

U.S. District Judge Mary S. McElroy agreed with the states' arguments, citing that the funds were being redirected in a 'slapdash' manner. Her temporary restraining order now preserves the funds as the lawsuit progresses in court.

