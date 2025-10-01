Judge Blocks Trump's $233M Counterterrorism Fund Cuts
A federal judge in Rhode Island temporarily halted the Trump administration's attempt to slash $233 million in counterterrorism grants for Democratic-led states. Eleven states, including New York and Illinois, sued to stop what they saw as political retaliation. The move preserves the funds until the court case proceeds.
A federal judge in Rhode Island temporarily blocked the Trump administration's efforts to cut $233 million in counterterrorism grants allocated to Democratic-led states. This decision comes after eleven states, including New York and Illinois, filed a lawsuit against last-minute changes to the grants.
The states argued that Republican President Donald Trump was retaliating against them by diverting funds just as the fiscal year was ending. They urgently sought a restraining order to prevent the funds from expiring before contesting the administration's actions in court.
U.S. District Judge Mary S. McElroy agreed with the states' arguments, citing that the funds were being redirected in a 'slapdash' manner. Her temporary restraining order now preserves the funds as the lawsuit progresses in court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lap Dance Scandal: New York Auditor Indicted in Tax Fraud Scheme
Rory McIlroy Calls Out Hostile New York Crowds at Ryder Cup
Bruce Springsteen Shines at New York Film Festival with Surprise Guitar Performance
Zohran Mamdani's Ascendancy in New York's Political Drama
‘We don’t believe in giving up’ deputy UN chief tells New York festival crowd