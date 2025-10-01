Morocco's Youth Uprising: Protests Demand Better Education and Healthcare

Violent clashes erupted across Morocco as youth-led protests demanding better education and healthcare entered their fourth day. Organized by an anonymous group 'GenZ 212,' the demonstrations quickly escalated, challenging security forces in cities like Tiznit, Inzegane, and Ait Amira.

In cities such as Inzegane and Ait Amira, protesters damaged vehicles and set fire to banks to express their discontent. The protests extended to Oujda, Temara, and even the capital, Rabat, where attempts to quell the demonstrations resulted in several injuries.

Despite the unrest, the Moroccan Association for Human Rights criticizes the arrests, terming them unconstitutional. Meanwhile, the government expresses a willingness to enter into dialogue with the youth, emphasizing security forces' adherence to 'legal procedures.'

(With inputs from agencies.)