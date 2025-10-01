Judge Disqualifies Acting US Attorney in Nevada Amid Legal Battle

A federal judge on Tuesday disqualified the acting US attorney in Nevada, ruling her authority expired and she was unlawfully serving in the role. Judge David G. Campbell found Sigal Chattah's appointment violated federal law, which limits acting US attorneys to 120 days without Senate confirmation.

The ruling marks a second recent legal setback for the administration's strategy to extend temporary federal prosecutions without the usual Senate oversight. Similar findings were made in California and New Jersey, where a judge previously ruled against Trump's temporary appointee.

This controversial strategy aims to circumvent the traditional nomination and confirmation process by leveraging temporary appointments. Chattah, a Trump-appointed conservative attorney, faced opposition from Nevada's Democratic senators.

(With inputs from agencies.)