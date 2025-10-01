Changing of the Guard: Vice Admiral Kochhar's New Role at Andaman & Nicobar Command

Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar has assumed the position of the 19th Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman & Nicobar Command, following Lt Gen Dinesh Singh Rana's tenure.

Lt Gen Rana, celebrated for elevating the command's operational efficiency and infrastructure, handed over the reins to Kochhar on Wednesday. His term was characterized by significant strides in jointmanship among military branches and spearheading infrastructure development to overcome previous hindrances.

Notably, the Command leveraged the PM Gati Shakti Yojna, advancing five key infrastructure projects, thereby enhancing India's maritime defense posture. These efforts underlined Lt Gen Rana's focus on lasting military and civil collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)