Left Menu

Changing of the Guard: Vice Admiral Kochhar's New Role at Andaman & Nicobar Command

Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar has taken charge as the 19th Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman & Nicobar Command. Lt Gen Dinesh Singh Rana handed over the command, concluding a tenure noted for operational readiness and infrastructure improvements. Key projects were advanced, enhancing military and civil-military coordination under his leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 01-10-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 13:53 IST
Changing of the Guard: Vice Admiral Kochhar's New Role at Andaman & Nicobar Command
  • Country:
  • India

Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar has assumed the position of the 19th Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman & Nicobar Command, following Lt Gen Dinesh Singh Rana's tenure.

Lt Gen Rana, celebrated for elevating the command's operational efficiency and infrastructure, handed over the reins to Kochhar on Wednesday. His term was characterized by significant strides in jointmanship among military branches and spearheading infrastructure development to overcome previous hindrances.

Notably, the Command leveraged the PM Gati Shakti Yojna, advancing five key infrastructure projects, thereby enhancing India's maritime defense posture. These efforts underlined Lt Gen Rana's focus on lasting military and civil collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Connectivity Crisis Grounds Kabul Flights Amidst Taliban Internet Blackout

Connectivity Crisis Grounds Kabul Flights Amidst Taliban Internet Blackout

 Global
2
Godavari on the Rise: Flood Alert in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Godavari on the Rise: Flood Alert in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

 India
3
Dollar's Decline amid Government Shutdown Sparks Market Jitters

Dollar's Decline amid Government Shutdown Sparks Market Jitters

 Global
4
NTPC Transfers Coal Mines to Subsidiary Ahead of 2025

NTPC Transfers Coal Mines to Subsidiary Ahead of 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025