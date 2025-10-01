Left Menu

Devastating Floods in Odesa: A Tragic Reality

Flash floods in Ukraine's Odesa have resulted in nine fatalities, including a family of five. The disaster has left hundreds in need of rescue and thousands without power. Emergency teams are actively working to address ongoing challenges as residents grapple with the impact of torrential rains.

In a tragic turn of events, Odesa, Ukraine, has been struck by devastating flash floods that have claimed nine lives, including a family of five trapped in their home. The severe weather conditions have left hundreds requiring rescue and displaced thousands without electricity.

Emergency teams have been tirelessly working through the night to rescue approximately 362 individuals and are attempting to clear water from inundated buildings. Scenes of passengers being hoisted from flooded buses and vehicles being retrieved from waterlogged areas have become all too common. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed his condolences on social media, remarking on the dire situation in Odesa, where the death toll includes a child. He noted that the search continues for one more missing person.

The flood's impact has been intensified by persistent rain, described by Governor Oleh Kiper as unprecedented, with nearly two months' worth of rain falling in just seven hours. The region is grappling with power outages, damaged infrastructure, and overwhelmed stormwater systems. Thousands remain without electricity as emergency services continue their relentless efforts to manage the crisis and bring relief to the affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

