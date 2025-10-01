Left Menu

Kremlin Warns Against Theft of Russian Assets

The Kremlin cautioned European leaders about repercussions if Russian assets are seized to fund Ukraine. A potential EU plan involves using frozen Russian assets, with 185 billion euros held in Euroclear. Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned of legal action against any such attempts, claiming it could undermine trust in European financial systems.

Updated: 01-10-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 15:59 IST
Kremlin Warns Against Theft of Russian Assets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin has issued a stern warning to European leaders, cautioning that any attempt to seize Russian assets could backfire severely on European financial institutions. Moscow's message comes as the European Union considers using frozen Russian assets to provide substantial financial aid to Ukraine.

There are currently $300 billion in frozen Russian assets, with 210 billion euros held in Europe. Among these, 185 billion euros are housed within Euroclear, a Brussels-based central securities depository, according to sources.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov labeled any such asset seizures as "theft" and stated that individuals or nations involved would face legal consequences. Peskov emphasized that such actions might erode trust in the central banking system, raising concerns about the long-term reliability of financial institutions and property rights in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

