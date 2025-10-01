Devastating Verdict in Northern England Grooming Scandal

In a harrowing conclusion to a prolonged grooming scandal in northern England, seven men were sentenced to a cumulative 174 years in prison. Their convictions stem from 50 offences, including 30 counts of rape, involving the exploitation of two vulnerable girls between 2001 and 2006.

The legal proceedings at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court revealed that the victims were extensively abused, prompting sharp criticism of social services' handling of known risks. The case has reignited political tension, notably drawing criticism from Elon Musk directed at Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Under pressure, Starmer agreed to a national inquiry into the historical and ongoing abuses by grooming gangs. These revelations continue to challenge community relations and highlight the critical need for proactive social interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)