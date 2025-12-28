Left Menu

Elon Musk Criticizes Canadian Healthcare After Tragic Death

Elon Musk criticized the Canadian healthcare system following the death of an Indian-origin man in Edmonton who waited over eight hours for treatment. The incident sparked calls for accountability and highlighted issues within the system, drawing attention to inadequate hospital infrastructure.

Elon Musk, the US mega billionaire, has condemned the Canadian healthcare system after an Indian-origin man died following an eight-hour wait for treatment in Edmonton.

Prashant Sreekumar, 44, was experiencing severe chest pains when he arrived at Grey Nuns Hospital but waited hours before receiving care. Upon being called, he succumbed to a suspected cardiac arrest within seconds.

Musk, expressing his views on Twitter, likened Canadian healthcare to the US DMV. The tragic event has led to demands for accountability from hospital staff and comments from community leaders on the system's decline.

