Elon Musk Criticizes Canadian Healthcare After Tragic Death

Elon Musk, the US mega billionaire, has condemned the Canadian healthcare system after an Indian-origin man died following an eight-hour wait for treatment in Edmonton.

Prashant Sreekumar, 44, was experiencing severe chest pains when he arrived at Grey Nuns Hospital but waited hours before receiving care. Upon being called, he succumbed to a suspected cardiac arrest within seconds.

Musk, expressing his views on Twitter, likened Canadian healthcare to the US DMV. The tragic event has led to demands for accountability from hospital staff and comments from community leaders on the system's decline.