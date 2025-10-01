Left Menu

Decades-Delayed Justice: Life Sentence for 1982 Murder

The Allahabad High Court sentenced Awadhesh Kumar and Mata Prasad to life imprisonment for the 1982 murder of Kusuma Devi, overturning a 1984 acquittal. The court criticized the trial court's oversight and highlighted the case as a cautionary tale against superstition. The convicts have been ordered to surrender within two weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:29 IST
Decades-Delayed Justice: Life Sentence for 1982 Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has dealt a significant blow to blind faith-driven crimes, sentencing Awadhesh Kumar and Mata Prasad to life imprisonment for the murder of Kusuma Devi in 1982. This decision comes 43 years after a trial court acquitted the accused, a verdict that has now been reversed by Justices Rajiv Gupta and Harvir Singh.

The judges identified the case as emblematic of the malignant effects of superstition, where the victim was killed under the pretense of expelling an evil spirit, possibly motivated by intrafamilial disputes. In a damning critique, the court described the original acquittal as suffering from 'patent perversity' due to overlooked evidence.

The judgment underscores a societal warning against the persistence of superstition, referencing hurried efforts to cremate the body as indicative of guilt. The court has mandated the convicts to surrender within two weeks as part of enforcing justice long overdue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Stocks Surge as Healthcare Gains Amid U.S. and EU Economic Shifts

European Stocks Surge as Healthcare Gains Amid U.S. and EU Economic Shifts

 Global
2
Himachal Pradesh Ramps Up Emergency Response with New Fire Tenders

Himachal Pradesh Ramps Up Emergency Response with New Fire Tenders

 India
3
Vote to end government shutdown fails in Senate as Democrats hold firm on health care demands, reports AP.

Vote to end government shutdown fails in Senate as Democrats hold firm on he...

 Global
4
Roche Pharma's Major Investment in India: A New Chapter in EFTA Trade Relations

Roche Pharma's Major Investment in India: A New Chapter in EFTA Trade Relati...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025