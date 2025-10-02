South Korea and U.S.: Navigating Security and Trade Talks

South Korea's Foreign Minister, Cho Hyun, announced progress in security discussions with the United States amidst ongoing tariff negotiations, as reported by Yonhap News Agency.

Despite a rough agreement, a comprehensive trade deal remains distant, with South Korea and the U.S. negotiating a $350 billion investment package and security spending increases.

Expectations loom for a security announcement before the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea, with potential meetings between U.S. and North Korean leaders on the horizon.

