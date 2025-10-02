South Korea and U.S.: Navigating Security and Trade Talks
South Korea and the United States are negotiating a security agreement linked to ongoing tariff negotiations. While a currency swap deal is under review, a broader $350 billion trade package is stalled. The security deal may include increased South Korean defense spending, aimed at reducing U.S. tariffs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2025 05:21 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 05:21 IST
South Korea's Foreign Minister, Cho Hyun, announced progress in security discussions with the United States amidst ongoing tariff negotiations, as reported by Yonhap News Agency.
Despite a rough agreement, a comprehensive trade deal remains distant, with South Korea and the U.S. negotiating a $350 billion investment package and security spending increases.
Expectations loom for a security announcement before the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea, with potential meetings between U.S. and North Korean leaders on the horizon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement