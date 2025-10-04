Protests in Pakistan's Kashmir called off after demands met

A civil rights alliance on Saturday called off protests in Pakistan-ruled Kashmir that had left at least 10 people dead after the government accepted most of its demands.

The protesters, led by an alliance of traders and civil rights groups, were demanding more government spending on public projects rather than perks for government functionaries. The Himalayan Kashmir region is divided between Pakistan and neighbouring arch-rival India as a disputed territory since the two countries gained independence from Britain in 1947.

According to a copy of an agreement seen by Reuters, a government committee pledged more projects in health, education and other public sectors, including 10 billion Pakistani rupees ($35 million) to upgrade local electricity supplies. Shaukat Nawaz Mir, the alliance's leader, called on the protesters to disperse in Muzaffarabad, the region's capital.

"We declare the end of the lockdown," he said. Rana Sanaullah, a member of the government committee, confirmed the two sides had reached an agreement.

Thousands of protesters from nearby towns had converged on Muzaffarabad on Monday, which triggered clashes with security forces. Seven civilians and three police officers were killed, said Khawaja Amiruddin, a local police officer.

Four people were killed during similar clashes last year, before Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved a grant of 24 billion rupees to help meet most of the protesters' demands, which included subsidies for flour and electricity. ($1 = 282.1500 Pakistani rupees) (Writing by Asif Shahzad Editing by Mark Potter)

