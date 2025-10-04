Left Menu

Man jumps into Yamuna with 4 children after wife elopes, rescue operation underway

A man, along with his four children, allegedly jumped into the Yamuna River here after his wife eloped with another man, police said on Saturday.According to police, Salman took the extreme step after a dispute with his wife on Friday.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 04-10-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 18:24 IST
Man jumps into Yamuna with 4 children after wife elopes, rescue operation underway
  • Country:
  • India

A man, along with his four children, allegedly jumped into the Yamuna River here after his wife eloped with another man, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Salman took the extreme step after a dispute with his wife on Friday. Before jumping, he recorded a video and sent it to his sister, Gulista, in which he held his wife, Khushnuma, and her lover responsible.

The video also surfaced online.

On Saturday, Gulista approached the police, who reached the spot and launched a rescue operation with the help of divers.

The children were identified as Mahak (12), Shifa (5), Aman (3), and an eight-month-old infant, Inaisha, Additional Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

According to family members, Salman and Khushnuma had been married for 15 years, but recent family disputes had escalated.

The latest quarrel occurred on Friday, after which Khushnuma reportedly eloped with her boyfriend. Salman subsequently took his children to the Yamuna bridge and jumped.

Further investigation is underway, Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

 India
2
Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

 India
3
Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

 Global
4
Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025