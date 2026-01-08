Delhi Assembly to examine breach of privilege matter against AAP MLA Jarnail Singh

The Delhi Assembly will look into a matter of breach of privilege and contempt of the House by AAP MLA Jarnail Singh, officials said on Thursday.

Acting on a complaint from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Harish Khurana, Speaker Vijender Gupta has referred the matter to the Committee of Privileges for examination, they added.

Khurana wrote to the speaker on Wednesday, requesting him to refer the matter to the Committee of Privileges.

''Jarnail Singh and three other members of the Opposition had been suspended from the service of the House on January 5, 2025, for their disorderly conduct during the address of the Lt Governor. As per the Rules of Procedure of the Delhi Assembly 277 3(C), the member suspended by the House shall forthwith withdraw from the precincts of the House,'' Khurana said in his letter.

The BJP MLA also provided a social media account link of Singh, stating that he is ''not only using threatening and abusive language against the security personnel who were carrying out and enforcing the directions of the speaker, but also, he is criticising the decision of the speaker''.

''This is a serious matter concerning the dignity of the House and the Office of the Speaker, and hence, I request you to kindly refer the matter to the Committee of Privileges for further action,'' Khurana said in his letter to Gupta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)