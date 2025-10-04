Left Menu

Mysterious Discovery: Unidentified Man Found Hanging in Kushinagar

The body of an unidentified man was discovered hanging from a tree in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. Authorities reported finding the body near the Tirtharajnagar intersection. While the identity remains unknown, police estimate the man's age at around 35 and classify the discovery as several days old.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kushinagar | Updated: 04-10-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 22:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, have unearthed a troubling mystery as the body of an unidentified man was found hanging from a tree on Saturday morning.

Kasya police station officials, led by in-charge Abhay Mishra, are actively working to establish the identity of the deceased, whose body was discovered near the Tirtharajnagar intersection.

Law enforcement officials estimate the man to be around 35 years old and believe the body has been there for a few days. The exact circumstances behind this grim find remain under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

