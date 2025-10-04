Mysterious Discovery: Unidentified Man Found Hanging in Kushinagar

Authorities in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, have unearthed a troubling mystery as the body of an unidentified man was found hanging from a tree on Saturday morning.

Kasya police station officials, led by in-charge Abhay Mishra, are actively working to establish the identity of the deceased, whose body was discovered near the Tirtharajnagar intersection.

Law enforcement officials estimate the man to be around 35 years old and believe the body has been there for a few days. The exact circumstances behind this grim find remain under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)