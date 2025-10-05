Delhi Police Crackdown on Illegal Firecrackers Ahead of Diwali
The Delhi Police seized over 1,700 kg of banned firecrackers and arrested seven men ahead of Diwali, following Supreme Court directives. The operations were conducted across various areas in the capital, including Dwarka and Rohini, as an effort to combat air pollution and ensure public safety.
In a significant crackdown, the Delhi Police have seized over 1,700 kg of banned firecrackers and arrested seven individuals across the national capital ahead of the Diwali festival.
The operations, spearheaded by the crime branch, unfolded in areas such as Dwarka, Rohini, and Uttam Nagar, aligning with the Supreme Court's directive to mitigate air pollution and enhance public safety during the winter months.
Officers unearthed large stockpiles of illegal fireworks from various locations, with one operation recovering 916 kg in Dwarka, Rohini, and Uttam Nagar. Numerous arrests, including individuals with previous criminal records, highlight the extensive efforts undertaken to enforce the ban.
