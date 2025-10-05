Left Menu

Delhi Police Crackdown on Illegal Firecrackers Ahead of Diwali

The Delhi Police seized over 1,700 kg of banned firecrackers and arrested seven men ahead of Diwali, following Supreme Court directives. The operations were conducted across various areas in the capital, including Dwarka and Rohini, as an effort to combat air pollution and ensure public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 15:31 IST
Delhi Police Crackdown on Illegal Firecrackers Ahead of Diwali
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the Delhi Police have seized over 1,700 kg of banned firecrackers and arrested seven individuals across the national capital ahead of the Diwali festival.

The operations, spearheaded by the crime branch, unfolded in areas such as Dwarka, Rohini, and Uttam Nagar, aligning with the Supreme Court's directive to mitigate air pollution and enhance public safety during the winter months.

Officers unearthed large stockpiles of illegal fireworks from various locations, with one operation recovering 916 kg in Dwarka, Rohini, and Uttam Nagar. Numerous arrests, including individuals with previous criminal records, highlight the extensive efforts undertaken to enforce the ban.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League Climbers

Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League C...

 Global
2
Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

 South Korea
3
Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

 India
4
Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025