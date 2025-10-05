Left Menu

Pope Leo's Hope: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Pope Leo voiced optimism for a peaceful resolution to the Gaza conflict, urging involved parties to commit to the peace process. Since becoming pope, Leo has cautiously spoken on the conflict, advocating for peace after Israel damaged Gaza's only Catholic church.

Updated: 05-10-2025 17:44 IST
Pope Leo expressed optimism on Sunday that ongoing peace negotiations concerning the Gaza conflict would yield positive outcomes soon. During his weekly Angelus prayer, he highlighted the progress made in discussions between Israel and Hamas.

The pontiff emphasized the urgent need to end the hostilities and establish a 'just and lasting peace.' Addressing the crowd in St. Peter's Square, he called for a permanent ceasefire and the release of hostages held in Gaza.

Pope Leo, the first American to hold the papacy, assumed his role in May following the death of Pope Francis. His cautious approach to the Gaza conflict has evolved, particularly after the damaging of Gaza's lone Catholic church. He has praised President Trump's 20-point plan and encouraged Hamas to support it.

